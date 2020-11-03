Singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, has shared his thoughts on African liberation and young people taking over power from old African leaders.

Idibia, in a series of tweets shared on his Twitter account, noted that African liberation is a serious problem for people who have wronged Africa.

According to 2baba, Africans are so blessed that they don’t want revenge, but just want to live in peace.

He tweeted: “‘ÒPEN ?YE’ in pidgin English mean say u sabi oyibo thing and u dey live oyibo life. ‘ÒPEN ?YE’ don wound us plenty. E make us think say London or yanky accent na intelligence. E make us think say our things na inferior. E make generally no like ourselves.

“We sabi oyibo tins pass oyibo. African leaders don give up. Them no get ideas again. Them just dey too proud to ask for young people to take over and help because them don shit for church too much. Every race is racist to black people. WHY?

“Until we get our own EDUCATION system plus our MEDIA system plus our AFRICAN POLICY system plus our RESOURCE CONTROL system plus our UNIFIED DEFENCE system We will never be independent and in control of African development.

“AFRICAN LIBERATION Is a serious problem for people who have wronged Africa and people who wish to continue 2 RAPE Africa. Local/foreign But AFRICA is so blessed that we don’t want revenge. We just want to live in peace. Enough things for all. But we must #UNWASHTHEBRAINWASH.”