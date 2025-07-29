The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has again revealed reasons why the state is backing the call for State Police and needs the Anti-Open Grazing law implemented.

Alia made this remark when the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, visited the state on Tuesday to condole with the people over continuous loss of lives.

He called for the immediate establishment of State Police in Nigeria, pointing out that the present centralised security structure has failed to properly address the lingering attacks and killings in parts of the country, particularly in Benue State.

He also reiterated the call for a regional approach to ranching, calling on the First Lady to champion the domestication of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law across the North Central region.

He emphasised that a decentralised and locally controlled police force is critical to improving security response, intelligence gathering, and accountability in vulnerable communities.

Alia said: “The current security architecture has not proven sufficient in curbing the incessant attacks on our communities.

“It is time for Nigeria to embrace State Police as a practical and necessary step towards securing lives, property, and peace across the nation.”

The governor argued that uniform enforcement across states would eliminate safe havens for violators moving across borders, nothing that over 1.5 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are currently spread across camps and host communities in the state, with new camps emerging in Makurdi and Naka due to recent attacks.

He commended Senator Tinubu for her compassion and multiple interventions through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), which have benefitted women, youths, traders, and vulnerable groups in Benue State.

Alia added: “The people of Benue State are sincerely grateful.

“Your visit is not just symbolic, it is impactful and healing.”

Tinubu, who condoled Governor Alia, the Tor Tiv, and people of the state over the recent massacre at Yelewata, donated N1 billion to rebuild and resettle displaced families who lost lives and property in tragedies perpetrated by marauding armed herders.

Post Views: 8