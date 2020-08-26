Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp has praised his Bayern Munich counterpart Hansi Flick following the Germans’ UEFA Champions League victory on Sunday, which completed a treble-winning season.

Bayern Munich beat Paris St-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon to add the UEFA Champions League trophy to their German league and Cup double.

“It is a bit difficult to write more history in just eight months,” Klopp, whose team won the 2019 UEFA Champions League crown and this year’s English Premier League title, said.

“Bayern Munich have a sensational squad. They have world class players in all positions, all at just the right age.”

Flick took over struggling Bayern in November and on Sunday completed a fairytale run in his first Bundesliga appointment, joining a small group of coaches to have ever won a treble.

The Bavarians are unbeaten in 2020 in all competitions.

“Germany was a bit lucky that, amid the scheduling chaos (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), their schedule was better suited for the UEFA Champions League,” Klopp said.

The Bundesliga was the first major sports league to resume in May after a break of more than two months.

“Nevertheless, Bayern Munich are at the moment definitely one of the absolute top, top teams. There is not a lot to complain about.”

Klopp was the last coach with a different team to win the Bundesliga back in 2012 with Borussia Dortmund, before Bayern Munich started their domestic run of eight consecutive league crowns.

“I know a few teams in England that could beat Bayern Munich on a good day. But even if these teams were there (2019/2020 UEFA Champions League tournament), Bayern Munich could still have won it because of their quality,” Klopp said.

Reuters/NAN.