Why Babangida’s house remains ‘Mecca’ for Nigerians — Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says the Hilltop residence of former Military President, retired General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has remained a Mecca of sorts to Nigerians because of his leadership qualities.

Dr. Jonathan stated this on Sunday in Minna, Niger State when he led other well-wishers on a visit to Babangida on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

He described the former military president as a committed leader who always stood for the unity of the country.

He said: “Nigeria has produced leaders since independence, but General Babangida stands out clearly as one of those who want the best for the country.

“That is why today, his house is like a Mecca of sort.

“People come to him regularly, and that tells you a lot about the character of IBB.”

According to him, Babangida never sees himself as a sectional leader, but as one who believes in the unity of Nigeria.

Jonathan said that the former military president would continue to be celebrated because of his contributions to national unity.

“Our prayer for him is for God to grant him a long life so that he can continue to mentor the younger ones to follow his exemplary footsteps,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the low-key birthday were prayers and symbolic gifts from well-wishers.

