Why Awujale was absent from 2025 Ojude Oba — Festival coordinator

The Coordinator for the 2025 Ojude Oba festival, Dr Fassy Yusuff, on Monday said that the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona, could not attend the annual festival held on Sunday at Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, because he was recuperating at home after being discharged from a Lagos hospital last Thursday.

Yusuff disclosed this while speaking on why the paramount ruler was conspicuously absent from this year’s festival.

Thousands of guests and tourists who thronged the Awujale pavilion for the yearly glamorous festival were bewildered to notice the conspicuous absence of the highly revered 91-year-old traditional ruler, who is the symbol of the global festival.

The monarch who, for decades, usually sits in his majesty to receive the homage from the thousands of guests, tourists and people from the Ijebu land during the annual festival was absent from the festival held on Sunday.

Also Read:

He was represented by his wife, Olori Kemi Adetona.

The coordinator, while clearing the air over whatever rumour the absence of the foremost traditional ruler might have generated, said that there was no need to worry as the royal father was only recuperating after being discharged from the hospital last Thursday.

He said there was nothing to worry about.

In a text message sent to our correspondent, the former Commissioner for Information said, “Awujale was hospitalised in Lagos two weeks ago, but was discharged on Thursday.

“He is now recuperating at home. A normal situation. Nothing to worry about.”

Post Views: 5