Why Atiku’s campaigners cancelled Rivers rally — Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday offered reasons why the rally of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 polls in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, in the state was cancelled by his campaigners.

Wike offered the explanation at Nyemoni Secondary School, Abonnema, venue of PDP’s campaign for Akuku-Toru LGA.

He said the campaigners lied when they said the rally was called off because of fear of bloodshed.

Rather, he said it was because they were afraid they would not have a sizeable number at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium he approved for the event.

The Governor explained that PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja had applied to him seeking approval of a venue to use for their rally in the state, which was approved.

He said having realised that they lacked the capacity to mobilise the crowd to fill the stadium, the PCC went to clear another piece of land in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, owned by the state government, which was not granted.

He said instead of returning to prepare the stadium that was approved, the PCC started making spurious allegations of threat to life as the reason why they were putting off their rally in Rivers State.

Wike said: “I gave them the stadium, they know they have no capacity to fill the stadium.

“They are looking for excuses.

“They went and forced themselves to use government land at Trans Amadi.

“I said no, that was not where I gave you. Where I gave you was Adokiye Amiesimaka, go and fill that place.

“They now said no, we won’t go there again.

“We don’t want people to die.

“Who is killing who?

“Is anybody killing anybody?

“I said don’t pay money, I will buy the diesel for you.

“I will do everything for you.

“Mobilise, go and fill that stadium.

“They ran away.”