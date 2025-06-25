Why Atiku was sacked as Waziri Adamawa by state government

Explanation has emerged on why former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was sacked by the Adamawa State Government as Waziri Adamawa.

The news of Abubakar’s removal as Waziri Adamawa became public on Tuesday after a June 19, 2025 circular by the government became public.

The circular, by the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Chieftaincy Affairs, Adama Felicity Mamman, explained that the step was taken based on the recent restructuring of traditional institutions following the creation of new chiefdoms in the state by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

The circular noted that only indigenes of the Yola South, Yola North, Girei, Mayo-Belwa, Song, and Zumo Districts would henceforth be eligible to serve as kingmakers or council members in the Adamawa Emirate.

Abubakar, who hails from Jada Local Government Area, which is a part of Ganye Chiefdom, hold the Waziri Adamawa title, which is traditionally regarded as the second most senior figure in the Adamawa Emirate after the Lamido Adamawa.

Also Read:

The decision also affects other traditional titleholders who fall outside the new indigeneship requirements.

The circular by Mamman, which did not specifically mention the name of Abubakar or any other person, was copied to All Secretaries of Emirates/Traditional Councils.

It reads: “Following the creation of New Chiefdoms in the State by the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, I am directed to inform you that all Kingmakers and Council members in the State must be indigene of their Chiefdoms, e.g all Kingmakers and Council members from Adamawa Emirate Council must be indigene of Yola South, Yola North, Girei, Mayo-Belwa, Song and Zumo districts, while those of Mubi Emirate Council must be indigene of Mubi North and Mubi South, Vis-à-vis all Emirates/Traditional Councils in the State, However, those appointed or conferred with Only Traditional titles are to maintain their status regardless of their Local Government of indigene.

“With this content of the Circular, all Kingmakers and Council members who are not indigenes of their Chiefdoms have been relieved of their appointments.

“Councils are therefore directed to submit a list of nominated Kingmakers and Council members to His Excellency, the Executive Governor, through the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Chieftaincy Affairs, for approval.

“This circular takes immediate effect, please.”

Observers of the politics of the state have revealed that the position of the government followed the rift between Governor Fintiri and Abubakar.

There are also reports that there is a bill before the Adamawa State House of Assembly to empower the governor to remove traditional rulers.

Post Views: 15