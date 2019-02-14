Why Atiku is better than Buhari – Group

A pro-Atiku Group, ATIKU GLOBAL NETWORK, has given reasons why Nigerians should vote for former Nigerian Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, instead of the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari, in this Saturday’s presidential polls.

According to the Group, the readiness of Atiku and the PDP to restructure Nigeria is top on the list of the reasons why Atiku is better than Buhari of the APC.

In a statement made available to the media on Thursday and signed by AGN National Leader and Founder, Prince Basil Afam Nsofor, the group further stated that Atiku is also a comprehensively detribalised Nigerian who can act as a rallying point for a New United Nigeria.

It stated: “While Atiku is a very healthy Patriot, Buhari is facing a lot of visible health challenges and should therefore retire from active service. The Presidency is a very serious business which required a very active man like Atiku Abubakar.”

Prince Nsofor further explained that Atiku has promised to run a very youth-friendly Administration which will concentrate on creating jobs for our unemployed youths and adults. He asked Nigerians to reject the APC Next Level to more killings, economic meltdown and humongous corruption in high places and vote in the #AtikuPlan that has a detailed Agenda to move Nigeria forward unto greatness.

It added: “Also the existence of a senseless selfish Cabal in the present Buhari Government is a very sad commentary which Nigerians must vote out.”

The National Leader of Atiku Global Network. AGN, Prince Basil Afam Nsofor, further stated that Nigerians should vote for Atiku for the great Plan he has for empowering Nigerian women through appropriate venture capital.

Nsofor asserted: “To vote for Atiku is to vote for a great, progressive Nigeria but to vote for Buhari is to maintain the existing status quo of sufferings, poverty, insecurities, lopsidedness, ethnic bigotry, nepotism and official lawlessness.”

He further enjoined Nigerians to massively vote for the duo of Atiku and Obi of the PDP and prayed for a free, fair, and credible polls devoid of violence and rigging.