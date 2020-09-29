A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has identified why the party lost the Edo State governorship poll held on September 19, 2020.

Odigie-Oyegun adduced the reasons on Monday when he spoke with newsmen in Benin, the Edo State capital.

He said despite the fact that democracy was dynamic in nature and the electorate voted en masse in line with their conscience, the impunity and imposition of candidate during the party’s primaries also contributed to the loss.

The former Governor of Edo State, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for not interfering in the process but allowed the people’s will to prevail, and the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, for his timely intervention in brokering peace between the major actors and stakeholders of the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, said: “It is democracy within the parties and impunity within the parties, attempts at imposition within the parties.

“These are the issues.

“Just let things flow.

“I was a national chairman and in most cases, we didn’t have court cases after any election because things were done to the letter.

“If 10 people want to contest for an office, why not give them the opportunity to do so?

“Normally, people come to me.

“So, they are too many.

“They will cause divisions within the party.

“So, let us talk to them so that some will withdraw and I always ask why?

“If 10 people feel they are capable of discharging the duties of that office, let them contest.

“It is when you start talking to them that problem begins.

“The ego becomes massive and you start owing them because you persuaded them to step down.

“You have to find some carrots to drop on the table or else there will be problems.

“Allowing to them to contest is the greatest peacemaking move.”