Why APC leaders endorsed Adeyemo for Oyo Central Senatorial chairman –Akande-Sadipe

Ahead of today’s State Congress of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Majority leaders and stakeholders in Oluyole have endorsed Hon. Olalekan Adeyemo as the candidate for the Oyo Central Senatorial chairman, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has revealed.

The House of Representatives member, representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, said she and other stakeholders are in support of Hon. Adeyemo’s candidacy.

Akande-Sadipe added that Hon. Adeyemo’s experience among the party hierarchy had distinguished him and that he is a man with integrity, experience and maturity, which she said are key to the party achieving victory in the 2023 election.

Hon. Adeyemo is the deputy caretaker chairman of APC Oyo and has served as deputy state chairman APC Oyo. He has also represented Oluyole Federal Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly.

“The decision to adopt and endorse Hon. Olalekan Adeyemo was made in an open meeting by majority of stakeholders in Oluyole APC with the view of selecting the best candidate for the seat,” she said.

Hon James Adeleke who was also present during the process has said the selection represents a democratic choice of a majority within the party.

All ward chairmen present at the deliberation unanimously agreed that Hon. Adeyemo, fondly called baba Adeyemo, is the right man for the job, saying he had proven himself over the years and had amassed respect as well as shown the great quality of leadership.

In attendance and support were Hon Oyeniyi Oyeniran, Hon James Adeleke, Elder Alamu Osuolale, Alhaja Adebiyi, Hon Gbolagade, Chief Garuba Lawal, Pa Abidogun, Alh Mufu Ladoja, among many others.

The stakeholders all and in one accord appended their signatures in a show of support to endorse Hon. Olalekan Adeyemo as the candidate for the Oyo Central Senatorial chairman.