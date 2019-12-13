Gboyega Famodun, the Osun Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, says the forum of the party’s chairmen will continue to support the national chairman of its party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Famodun said the party’s misfortune in Zamfara as well as nagging imbroglio within APC in Edo were not enough grounds to relieve Oshiomhole of his job.

He spoke at the NUJ Correspondent’s Chapel programme tagged News Point on Friday in Osogbo.

Famodun, who noted that conflict remained unavoidable component of every political environment, said the capacity to manage it without resulting to large scale crisis indicated political maturity.

According to him, similar acrimony within the Peoples Democratic Party while in power responsible for its abysmal performance during 2015 election.

He said the forum was working assiduously to prevent such occurrence in APC.

“We don’t have any choice than to support Oshiomhole; we cannot afford to experience the calamity that befell PDP as a result of similar conflict which they failed to manage diplomatically.

“The essence of history is to guide future happenings, in that wise, the forum of APC state chairmen must do everything possible to save the party by rallying around the national chairman.

“We are also not unaware of certain interests that considered the leadership of Oshiomhole as inimical to their political ambitions, hence, the desperate move to replace him.

“However, we are making every necessary arrangement to reach amicable resolution”, Famodun said.

Speaking on the performance of the party in the state, Famodun said the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola was consolidating achievement of the last administration in the state.

He explained that certain policies of the new government were tailored towards addressing the immediate needs of the people in the state without compromising physical development.