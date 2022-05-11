Why APC can’t market ex-President Jonathan — Gov. Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has given reasons why the All Progressives Congress will find it difficult to market former President Goodluck Jonathan to Nigerians as its presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.

Umahi spoke with State House Correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Umahi, who expressed doubts about the news making the rounds that the former President had abandoned the Peoples Democratic Party and joined the APC, said: “Jonathan is my father and God used him and his wife to make me a governor of the state.

“So anybody who has done anything for me, I’ve always remained very grateful to such person and I will continue to be very grateful to him, the wife for being available and my destiny helper, to achieve that feat.

“Probably if that miracle did not take place, then the miracles that happened in Ebonyi State, in terms of total evolution and transformation wouldn’t have taken place.

“So, he’s a man we can’t forget, just like Sani Abacha, who created the state and Mr. President.

“Of course, we’ve named the airport after him, we’ve named the light tunnel after him, we’ve named the Presidential Lodge after him.

“Good intention that we don’t forget people who have helped us, but on the question of joining, I may not say much about that because I’ve seen a lot of write ups, denials, but if he decides to join and to run, it will, for me, become one of the wonders in this century.

“The reason is that if you go and see the campaign programmes of APC and you now ask President Jonathan to come and run, I don’t know what will be our campaign promises and what will be the stories we’ll be telling Nigerians.

“I believe strongly that he was not aware of the forms and I want to believe that people that are mischievous would have bought the forms to embarrass him.

“But from what I read, he has quickly distanced himself from that.

“But like I said, if that is not the case, then the Guinness Book of Records is not totally filled up.”