The Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Zamfara State has said the All Progressives Congress backed out from the rerun bye-election for Bakura State House of Assembly seat because defeat was staring the party in the face.

The PDP said this in a statement by its Chairman in the State, Tukur Danfulani, on Tuesday.

Danfulani thus said his party was not shocked about APC’s withdrawal from the contest, which rerun has been scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission for December 9, 2020.

He said: “We still want to re-echo our earlier call, especially on the security agents to ensure the protection of the people’s lives and property, before, during, and after the election and not to allow miscreants distort it.

“It is one thing to back out from an election in fear of near-certain defeat and another to leave the thugs that were used in the first leg of the election to come more venomous since they have nothing to lose.”