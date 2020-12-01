The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has explained why a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim; former Ebonyi State Governor, Senator Sam Egwu; and members of the National Assembly from the State didn’t defect with him to the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party despite their joint agreement to do so.

Umahi offered the explanation during an enlarged APC stakeholders meeting at the Banquet Lodge of the Old Government House, Abakaliki on Monday.

Umahi, who said his government had been patronising those who are fighting him now, tagged Abuja Group, said he would soon publish contracts and other patronages given to them.

He said in the case of Anyim, he had in the past fought his predecessors.

He urged the former SGF to discontinue his plans to fight him, adding that he would do anything within his powers to fight them back.

He said he actually planned his defection to the APC together with Anyim, but that the former President of the Senate backed out of the defection plan because he (Umahi) went and met with President Muhammadu Buhari without taking him along.

According the governor, the plan was for Anyim, Egwu and the National Assembly members to join him in APC two weeks after his defection to the ruling party.

Umahi said he consulted all the National Assembly members and elders of the state about his defection to the APC and they all gave their nods to it and even agreed to defect with him.

He said the only grievance of the National members and other leaders was that he outsmarted them by joining APC before them, revealing that they actually wanted to join the party before him.

He said: “They were planning to ambush me, but it is difficult to catch the air.”

Reacting to the allegation making the rounds that Anyim gave him N5 billion to prosecute his governorship election in 2015, Umahi said: “I was a deputy governor, somebody occupying the highest position from the South East (referring to Anyim) went and arranged for a N5 billion loan for me to prosecute the presidential election for his government.

“I had to sell many of my property to pay back that money.”

Umahi vowed to retaliate the fight if Anyim and his group insisted on fighting him.

He said: “Let me tell you, I’m not afraid of anybody, but I respect everybody.

“But I have said that if God sent me, this will be the last fight in this state.

“All these people that came together to fight me, they collect contracts, they collect monthly pay, they collect vehicles and when they are asked to bring people that worked for us, they will bring their wives, children and relations.

“Now, they are dressing words for us.

“We are in Chapter one.

“In Chapter two, I will publish all that I have done for the leaders of this state.”