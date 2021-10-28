Why Anambra poll costs more than Ondo, Edo elections – INEC

The Independent Electoral Commission has stated that the cost of conducting the Anambra State governorship election is higher than that of Ondo and Edo due to “unusual circumstances”.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated that the amount used for the rebuilding of burnt offices has led to the high cost of the Anambra election.

Okoye made this known in an interview on Channels Television Sunrise Daily Show, adding that the election is being conducted in “very unusual circumstances”.

He said “It’s been very very costly and we can’t compare it to Ondo and Edo states elections, because we are in very unusual circumstances, we had to do things differently. So in terms of cost, it is most costly than other elections.

The commissioner further explained, “We are conducting this election in a very unusual circumstance. This is because we had to rebuild our offices in Nnewi North and Idemili North, where our local government offices were burnt.”

Despite the expenses, the Anambra gubernatorial election is set to hold on November 6, 2021.