Why Alia has achieved massive infrastructural development – CPS

Governor Hyacinth Alia’s prudent management of state resources is responsible for the ongoing massive infrastructural development in Benue State, his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, has said.

Sir Kula told newsmen on Thursday in Makurdi after the inspection of ongoing projects that Alia is focused and committed to executing impactful projects.

The CPS stated that the governor’s prudent management of resources addressed years of wasting scarce resources on frivolities.

He acknowledged that federal allocations to states have increased following fuel subsidy removal, but added there was also high inflation.

He explained that successive governors received high monthly allocations, stating that what distinguished Alia from the rest was his frugality.

He said the governor has transformed the state into a construction site, with numerous development projects springing up everywhere.

Kula said: “Alia is not the only governor in Benue history to receive monthly allocations, but what distinguished him among others is his prudent management of resources.

“It is true that the monthly allocations have increased as a result of subsidy removal, but we have high inflation.

“Money has seriously lost its value, leading to high costs of goods and services.

“These efforts are part of a broader vision to modernise Benue infrastructure and improve movement across urban and rural areas.”

According to the CPS, the Alia administration is making significant strides in infrastructure and economic development.

He pointed out that 390km of roads were currently under construction and a wide array of projects across 23 local government areas.

Kula said: “The administration’s reach extends far beyond the capital.

“The governor is building a multi-billion naira cancer centre at the Benue State Teaching Hospital in Makurdi and constructing two underpass bridges in Makurdi and Gboko.

“The Otubi Water Works in Otukpo in the Benue South Senatorial District is now functioning.

“The renovation and construction of schools across the state are ongoing.

“The new university at Ihugh in Vandeikya has fully commenced.

“These projects are aimed at enhancing healthcare access, education, and public utilities for residents statewide.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects inspected included the Benue Fruit Company and 1.9km Ishaya Bakut dual carriageway, among other roads in the capital.

The other projects inspected include the reconstruction of the Makurdi-Abua dual on the Makurdi-Gboko road.

