Why Abuja bound flight from Lagos first landed in Asaba — Airline

United Nigeria Airlines has attributed reasons for the diversion of its Lagos/Abuja bound flight marked NUA 0504 to Asaba in Delta State.

The explanation by the airline was offered in a statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Achilleus Chud Uchegbu.

The statement said: “A United Nigeria airlines operating from the MMA2 in Lagos en route Abuja on Sunday, November 26, 2023, was temporarily diverted to the Asaba International Airport due to poor destination weather.

“At all material time, the Pilot of the aircraft was aware of the temporary diversion and was properly briefed.

“However, a wrong announcement was made by the cabin crew upon landing safely in Asaba, creating confusion among the passengers.

“Meanwhile, the aircraft has landed safely in Abuja following improvement on destination weather.”

Salihu Tanko-Yakassai, a former Special Adviser on Media to ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State before he was fired for criticising former President Muhammadu Buhari, shared the development on Twitter on Sunday.

Tanko-Yakassai tweeted on X: “We departed Lagos about an hour ago on @flyunitedng to Abuja, and upon arrival, the cabin crew confidently announced that we’ve arrived Abuja, only for us to realize that we landed in Asaba.

“Apparently, our pilot was given the wrong flight plan from Lagos 🤣🙆‍♂️.”