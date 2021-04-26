The World Health Organisation and Yobe State Government have began a house-to-house initiative to build awareness to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the North East.

Muhammad Shafiq, WHO Emergency Manager, Health Emergencies Programme, who disclosed this on Monday, said the UN Agency and the Yobe State Government have conducted COVID-19 House-to-House risk communication awareness to over 90,000 residents of the state.

Shafiq, represented by Dr. Ibrahim Salisu, a Public Health Officer, said the aim of the exercise was to sensitise larger populace of the society who might not had access to information through the mainstream and social media.

He said: “We have also deployed teams of community health champions who are working to improve community sensitisation in the second wave of the pandemic.

“In the last one month, we have reached out to more than 90,000 people with COVID-19 prevention messages.”

Shafiq said the WHO was also providing the necessary technical support for the state government to strengthen its health system to mitigate the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that WHO has been improving the state’s surveillance system and had donated 400,000 Information Education Materials.

Shafiq also said that the WHO has built capacity of health workers on Gender-Based Violence, trained doctors on COVID-19 clinical management, supplied assorted drugs and provided psycho-social support for the survivors.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Yobe State has recorded 390 COVID-10 cases and nine deaths across its 17 local government councils as at April 25, 2021.