Who will tame the mad dogs Nnamdi Kanu left behind?, by Kalu Nwokoro Idika

Since the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was re-arrested by General Muhammadu Buhari led regime, the separatist group appears to be sliding into an irredeemable anarchy. The present situation in IPOB however, can be likened to that of sheep without a shepherd.

Beginning from the Central Command of IPOB (DOS), down to the unit level, there is serious chaos as the shepherd who arrogated the supreme commander title to himself is no longer around to control the sheep.

Many have wandered away, while others have vowed to unleash mayhem and drink the blood of the innocent.

The disturbing question on the lips of everyone is, who will save the Southeast region from the mad dogs Nnamdi Kanu left behind before his arrest armed with AK47?

From chasing terror herdsmen away from the bushes, now the same AK47 is being used to intimidate and chase students away from school in Ala Igbo! The same gun is being used to kill innocent men and women who disagree with their antiquated approach to civil issues!

Who will tame these mad dogs for Ndigbo?

The Directorate of State (DOS) of IPOB seems helpless as the absence of Nnamdi Kanu has finally exposed their emptiness and powerlessness. Nobody takes orders from the DOS again. Even before now, the figure heads that make up the DOS are nothing but bootlickers of the supreme commander.

Ala Igbo is burning and some folks have chosen to keep quiet because they don’t want to be insulted or get killed. The other day, an Anglican priest in Imo State, Emeka Merenu was murdered in his church, while another young barrister, Darlington Omekagu was brutally shot on the chest by these same ruthless murderers who claim to be owners of Biafra.

The Anglican priest who was killed and his car set ablaze was only trying to secure the mission school, where he was the principal, according to multiple sources.

Sources said the sit-at-home on the 14th of September degenerated into an exchange of gunfire between the outlawed Eastern Security Network (ESN) and Nigerian military in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The priest according to reports was worried over the safety of his students who were writing West African Examination. So, he decided to shut down the school gate to prevent any form of attack. There was never a time he invited soldiers into the school for protection as alleged but IPOB in their barbaric manner, tagged him a saboteur and later butchered the innocent man with gun in his parsonage.

Who will tame these mad dogs for Ndigbo as the shepherd is out of sight? IPOB USA and Europe are in complete disarray, each fighting to outsmart one another for money. It has become a case of dog eat dog!

These untamed dogs and their media bandwagons have succeeded in setting Ala Igbo on fire over a convoluted dream that is beyond their immediate reach.

This evil has lingered enough, and we have to bail the water while it’s still ankle deep before the evil that will come with it will consume what’s left of Ala Igbo.

A stitch in time saves nine!

Kalu Nwokoro Idika is a writer and investigative journalist

[email protected]