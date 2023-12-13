WHO wants help for cyclists as fatal accident rises

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported an increase in the proportion of cyclists killed in road traffic accidents around the world.

The organisation in a report, said its assertion followed the falling figure of road accident deaths.

WHO said while the number of road traffic fatalities per 1,000 people fell by 16 per cent between 2010 and 2021, the proportion of cyclists among road deaths worldwide rose from 5 per cent to 6 per cent.

It reported that every day, around 3,200 people are killed worldwide in road traffic. According to its estimates, 1.19 million people died in 2021.

Road accidents are the most common cause of death among children and young people up to the age of 29, the WHO’s Etienne Krug said in Geneva.

A total of 30 percent of the fatalities were travelling in cars, while 70 per cent were pedestrians, cyclists, moped riders and other road users.

Only 0.2 per cent of the world’s roads have dedicated lanes for bicycles.

WHO, which promotes healthy exercise such as walking or cycling, appealed to governments and local authorities to ensure safe cycle paths.

It picked out Denmark and the Netherlands as exemplary countries as cycling is made safe there with paths that separate cyclists from road traffic.

Also Read:

Speed limits are also important to protect cyclists and other road users.

WHO advised that cyclists should always wear helmets, ride carefully and make themselves clearly visible with lights on their bikes and suitable clothing.