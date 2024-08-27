WHO reiterates commitment for Lagos healthcare reforms

The Country Representative of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Walter Mulombo, has reiterated the organisation’s commitment to supporting the Lagos State Government in its efforts to improve the quality of healthcare in the state.

Molumbo, according to a statement on the organisation’s website, as sighted by The Eagle Online on Tuesday, made this known during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In his remarks during the visit, Mulombo recalled that Sanwo-Olu had previously expressed his commitment to enhancing healthcare services in Lagos State during their meeting at Chatham House in London.

This commitment, according to Molumbo, has led to the organisation’s decision to partner with the state to strengthen healthcare reforms.

He therefore pledged WHO’s commitment to partner with the Lagos State government to “walk the talk” in creating a healthier population in Lagos.

“Counting on Mr Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, WHO is willing to partner with the Lagos State Government to strengthen human resources for health.

“By building a skilled and responsive health workforce, Nigeria can improve health outcomes and reinforce the overall health system in Lagos.

“It is worth noting that Lagos State leads the Health Insurance Scheme, exceeding the target of one million enrollees per state, and contributes over 10% of the national GDP.

“Additionally, the state has been attracting medical practitioners from the diaspora, mirroring the medical tourism trend in India,” he stated.

While commending Sanwo-Olu’s primary healthcare reforms, Mulombo revealed that WHO will be piloting the global framework for strengthening healthcare emergencies in urban areas within the state.

Molumbo also commented on the ongoing cholera outbreak in the state, saying the current status of the outbreak demands an escalated response to prevent further spread and fatalities.

“The health of the population is intrinsically linked to the environment. We must adopt strategies that address both health and ecological challenges to achieve sustainable development,” he said.

Responding, Governor Sanwo-Olu assured strong support for the WHO framework and its implementation in Lagos.

While expressing gratitude for WHO’s support, Sanwo-Olu affirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing emergency preparedness efforts, improving infrastructure, and fostering collaboration among various stakeholders to build a resilient city.

“We are grateful for WHO’s partnership and support in our fight against cholera and other health challenges.

“Our administration is dedicated to creating a healthier Lagos by investing in health infrastructure, promoting environmental sanitation, and ensuring access to clean water.

“We recognise the critical role of partnerships in achieving our health objectives.

“WHO’s support is invaluable, and we look forward to continued collaboration to enhance the health and well-being of our people.

“The partnership between WHO and Lagos State represents a significant step towards advancing health emergency preparedness in cities and urban settings.

“These initiatives include capacity building for health workers, enhancing disease surveillance systems, and implementing community-based health interventions,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

