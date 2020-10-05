White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he was optimistic that President Donald Trump could be discharged from hospital later on Monday, saying Trump has “continued to improve.”

In a statement to Fox News, Meadows said the medical team would assess Trump’s condition during the course of the morning.

“We are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today,” the statement read.

Trump tweeted nearly 20 times in the early morning, mostly about the November election.

His illness has thrown the campaign into a tailspin.

Some aspects of Trump’s coronavirus illness remain unclear.

Doctors said the president’s oxygen levels dropped twice and he received supplemental oxygen at least once.

He had a fever, but the temperature was not revealed.

The president’s physician, Sean Conley, said the medical team is still awaiting more findings on his lungs.

Trump is on a steroid and is undergoing a five-day treatment course of Remdesivir, a therapeutic. He also received an antibody cocktail,

On Friday, amid signs of concern from his medics and staff, the president was moved from the White House to the Walter Reed Medical Centre, outside Washington.

In what appeared to be a show of strength to supporters, and in spite likely still being infectious, Trump briefly left the hospital on Sunday.

Trump was driven in a black government vehicle past fans gathered outside the medical centre and waved at them.

At times, the medical team have seemed to paint an overly rosy picture, creating confusion, particularly as it has been combined with the White House’s refusal to get into some details.

The president often did not wear masks in public and held large gatherings.

He attended fundraisers in New Jersey just hours before he tested positive on Thursday. It remains unclear when exactly he was infected.

dpa/NAN.