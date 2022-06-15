White garment female worshipper takes gun to church 

A female worshipper of a white garment church in Owo, Ondo State has been spotted in a viral video with an Ak47 rifle hanged across her body.

In the video, the lady can be seen on a white long dress with a white cap and yellow belt around her waist.

It was also noticed that the lady while singing to the song which played in the background, was standing close to a door.

The lady looked apprehensive and she was very alert.

Also, a chief Imam in Owo, Ahmed Alade Shawe disclosed in a recent interview that members have deserted the mosque as a result of fear of being killed.

He said, “I have been trying to speak to my people because the incident that happened has scared away many of them from worshiping in the mosque.

“What happened in Owo was not expected.

“Nigeria as a whole, when you talk of security, you will agree that there is no security in the country.

Recall that about 40 people lost their lives in the terrorists attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State last week Sunday.