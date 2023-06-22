White garment church prophet warns Pastor Ibiyeomie

A clergyman of a white garment church, Prophet Gabriel Evans, has warned the Founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, against “living in a fool’s paradise” following his recent comment about the church.

The Eagle Online had earlier reported Ibiyeomie as warning his members against attending white garment churches.

He said leaders of white garment churches change destinies of children through demonic psalms and other rituals, which is why some children start doing things they never did before.

The clergyman, who lashed out at Ibiyeomie for saying he “hates” white garment churches over some of their practices, accused him of deviating from Jesus’s message, which is “love”.

Prophet Evans, who stated that the word “hate” shouldn’t be coming from a Pastor like Ibiyeomie, also said that they have not categorised Pentecostal churches as frauds with the actions of some of their pastors.

The Prophet also averred that founders of their churches are Africans and what most Pentecostal churches are trying to do is recolonise them.

He said that 80 per cent of Ibiyeomie’s church members attended white garment churches in the past, while 70 per cent of them still come back for miracles.

