White-collar jobs won’t make you rich, NYSC advises corps members to embrace skill acquisition

Director of Corps Welfare and Health Services of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Omotade Ayodele, has charged corps members in Benue State to actively participate in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

Addressing the corps members when he visited the NYSC orientation camp at Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, Ayodele emphasised that SAED is a crucial pathway to financial independence.

He cautioned against relying solely on white-collar jobs, stressing that entrepreneurship offers a more sustainable path to success.

He said, “SAED is your way to say goodbye to poverty and avoid the frustration of carrying files around, saying ‘Good morning, sir.

“It will be a shame if you leave this camp without acquiring a skill that will immensely benefit you.

“White-collar job alone will not make you wealthy. You must explore entrepreneurial opportunities and develop valuable skills to secure your future.”

Ayodele also encouraged corps members to fully embrace the camp experience, describing it as a disciplined and patriotic environment designed for personal growth.

Addressing concerns about relocation, Ayodele warned against manipulating postings, urging corps members to see their assignments as purposeful.

“Do not truncate someone’s destiny just because you want to relocate. You never can tell you may have been posted to Benue for a reason.

“Wherever you find yourself, give your best, because what is worth doing is worth doing well,” he advised.

Regarding security, he urged corps members to remain vigilant and respect the religious and cultural values of their host communities.

He also cautioned against late-night travels, reminding them of NYSC’s safety policy.

In appreciation of outstanding contributions to camp activities, Ayodele presented gifts to various groups, including the Quarter Guards, Man ‘O’ War Special Squad, Camp Band, Red Cross Society, OBS Crew, Platoon Leaders and the Bugler.

He also made donations toward the upcoming Platoon Carnival to ensure all 10 platoons benefited.

Earlier, NYSC State Coordinator, Veronica Garba, reported that corps members had successfully adapted to camp life and were actively participating in activities.

She revealed that a total of 1,925 corps members were registered, comprising 1,022 females and 903 males.

