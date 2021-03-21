Ogun Police Command has said it is still searching for a traditional ruler, Oba Tajudeen Omotayo of Imope land, in Ijebu Igbo area of Ogun State who was abducted by gunmen on Saturday.

Spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said that operatives from relevant units have been drafted to Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu North local government area to rescue the monarch but have neither located the abductee nor the abductors.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the “search and rescue” task by the operatives would continue until the captive is rescued unhurt.

It was learnt the monarch was returning from Ijebu-Ode in his vehicle marked W 3J9 when gunmen accosted him at Oke -Eri area of Imope, pulled him out and took him away to an unknown destination, leaving his vehicle on the Ijebu-Ode-Oru-Ibadan road.

His abduction is coming less than a week after two Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) female students were abducted at Igbole Aibo Quarters of Ayetoro, in Yewa North Local Government Area.

They were however rescued safely 48 hours later through the coordinated efforts of the security agencies.