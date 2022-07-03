Where can they be found?  by Ola Emmanuel

David is into ICT business with operations in supply, maintenance, networking and office designs and he appears to believe so much in the social media to promote his business. Now, where the people who need his services are social media freaks, the social media approach may prove useful. But where the bulk of his target customers have little or no time for social media, he may just be wasting time and energy trying to reach them through the platforms. The question to answer is: where do the bulk of the target customers converge? Once you are able to lay your hands on the answer, it should not be a problem to use the appropriate medium to reach and communicate with them effectively. For effectiveness and mileage maximisation, you need to carefully discover the right business promotion medium to be used to directly reach the bulk of your target customers; then you can decide on what other mediums to be added to the primary, most-effective medium for the sake of creating general awareness for your business in the public place. One promotion medium reaches out directly to the target customers, while other promotion mediums are purely ‘to whom it may concern’.

I think it is proper we look at what prompted the above paragraph. David read the first part of this piece (published last week). He responded by asking for an advice in respect of his case. He is a young vibrant youth who is trying to raise money for a standard and well organised business but the challenge is that he has no fund to really promote the new business the way it was explained in the first part. He has been using some social and online advert platforms without seeing any result. He is asking for how and what to do in order to help his business move to the next level. And also what and who should be his targets for social media promotion. It is very wrong to choose a platform to advertise a product before you find out who the target customers are. Rather, the right process is to first discover who the customers are and where are they in their large numbers to be followed by what promotion medium to be used to reach them. By advertising before you find out who should be the target is like placing the cart before the horse: you won’t get anywhere.

Meanwhile, a business that is packaged to service just a handful number of clients can afford to overlook appealing to the conscience of the general public, especially if the targeted clients can be identified and approached directly through direct relationships or by sending proposals. This is why some people join clubs and associations for business’ sake or they become politicians, though they never have the intention to pursue any public interest and they may never contest any office. However, where the general public needs to know about the existence of a business or goodwill must be built for the products in the minds of millions of people, such a business cannot afford to treat advertising and promotion with levity.

Where there is no money to publicize a business, it means the owner or owners are not getting the concept of entrepreneurship right yet. A new or unknown business is like being saddled with a sick human being; you need to give complete dosage of prescribed drugs for him to become healthy. Likewise is business. If you don’t have the money, you need to look for it and spend on all areas that will make the business run well.

Promoting your business is like fishing. You can fish with a hook and line or you fish with big net. The bigger and wider the net is, the better the chance to catch many fishes. When you do advert once or you print few copies of handbill to distribute, it is like you are fishing for customers with hook and line. But if you want deluge of potential and existing customers at all time for your business, you need to move beyond fishing for them with hook and line by doing massive advertising and promotions through the use of some mediums combined. You must be ready to spend handsome amount of money to attract bigger income.

