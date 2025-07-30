When will they stop recycling lies against Primate Elijah Ayodele?, by Augustine John

He has never directly responded to them. He doesn’t care about the existence of these unscrupulous elements. He has no dealings whatsoever with them. Yet somehow, it appears there’s a bloc of blind critics working tirelessly to tarnish the image of the globally renowned prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele.

If this isn’t the case, then tell me why some people would sit down, pick up their writing pads, and begin cooking up lies, twisting words, and creating scenarios that never existed, just to discredit the credibility that Primate Ayodele has built over more than thirty years.

Although the prophet is never bothered by these things, he rightly mentioned during the presentation of his annual prophecy book on Saturday, July 5th, 2025, that anyone can say anything against him. Even God, to whom he is answerable, is heavily criticized; therefore, such words mean nothing to him. But as one who has observed over the years, I find it difficult to understand the evil that men harbor within. One thing I remain grateful to God for is that this man’s ministry continues to grow stronger.

There have been numerous attacks filled with fabricated and recycled lies against Primate Ayodele. Just this morning, I stumbled upon another one, though freshly written, it’s still the same old lies, once again calling the man of God a fake prophet.

In this particular piece, they listed eight prophecies of Primate Ayodele that supposedly “failed.” However, checks have shown that many of these so-called failed prophecies were either misunderstood, came to pass, or were never uttered by the prophet in the first place.

One example they cited was Primate Ayodele’s prophecy that Donald Trump would lose the last U.S. presidential election:

“Trump will not win; he will lose. Kamala Harris will shock the world; her policies will be better than Trump’s. Trump will be another disaster for the world, and if there is an election today, he will fail.”

Primate Ayodele made this prophecy as a warning to Donald Trump, as he is known to do with every candidate before elections. He emphasized the phrase “if an election were held today,” indicating the message was conditional and time-specific. He later went on to advise Trump on areas he needed to work on. Similarly, he warned Kamala Harris that she would lose the election if she didn’t strengthen her influence in key areas, and sadly for her, Trump won in those regions.

These were his words:

“Kamala Harris, listen to me now. You will lose this election if you are not careful enough. You are not doing well in your strongholds; they will knock you out at the electoral college. If you don’t want to lose, you must work very hard in your strongholds. If you are waiting to take votes from where Trump has support, it may be difficult. Work hard to secure a landslide in your strongholds. Don’t assume that the way Trump is behaving will turn voters against him. Don’t say that. To win this election, focus on your strongholds and these five states: Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and California. If you don’t, it will be very difficult for you.”

I guess these blind critics didn’t see this part.

They also referenced Primate Ayodele’s prophecy about Boko Haram carrying out a bomb attack in the South-West. According to them, the prophecy failed because it hasn’t happened yet. But who are they to determine the timeline for prophecy fulfillment? That statement was a warning to security agencies to tighten surveillance in the region. And who says it won’t eventually happen? There was no specific timeline given. I wonder how they will feel if it eventually happens, especially if security operatives choose to ignore the warning.

They claimed the prophet said Jonathan would remain in power until 2019. Yet, before the 2015 election, Primate Ayodele granted an interview with The Nation Newspaper in which he stated clearly that he foresaw a new government coming into power and that Goodluck Jonathan would be the last PDP president. Here’s an excerpt:

“Nigerian politics still needs a lot of prayers. We need to be prayerful to avert many politicians from getting involved in accidents.

The election will not break up Nigeria. There will be partial peace in some places, while there will be no peace in others. I don’t see Nigeria remaining a single nation in the next 30 years. Jonathan will be the last PDP president.

I see a new government coming up in this country. If Jonathan eventually wins in 2015, the PDP will not have it in 2019. The party will break.”

So where did they manufacture their claim from?

They also mentioned that Primate Ayodele predicted the recurrence of Ebola in Nigeria and that it never happened. In truth, the prophet simply urged Nigerians to pray against the recurrence of the disease. It was a prophetic call to prayer, not a definitive declaration. Misrepresenting that is both dishonest and unfortunate.

Another claim was that Primate Ayodele said corruption would fight back under Buhari, and that this didn’t happen. That’s laughable. How can anyone say corruption didn’t fight back during Buhari’s administration? What about the likes of Godwin Emefiele, Ibrahim Magu, the disgraced EFCC chairman, the Nigeria Air scandal, the sacked NPA MD, and many more? Clearly, corruption fought and fought hard.

There are other parts of the unintelligent article that are better ignored; they don’t deserve any response.

Frankly, these people are either willfully ignorant or intellectually dishonest. While they don’t deserve any response, sometimes it becomes necessary to set the record straight.

