When ‘Netflix and Chill’ turned to an unforgettable night, by Tiwa Says

It was a cold rainy evening and was supposed to be our scheduled movie night. We had made plans to go to the cinema, but the rain was pouring so we decided to “Netflix and chill”. With our Popcorn and drink in hand, we got cosy under the duvet.

The movie we decided on for the night turned out to be boring, so I had to spice things up. I got out my massage oil.

I oiled his body and proceeded to give him a massage.

I started with his shoulders and neck…I felt his muscles relaxing and worked my way downwards…

He had beautiful, big, brown nipples that were hard at this point…I stroked them…I couldn’t resist…I had to suck on them…rolling my tongue over the masterpieces.

I felt his hands on my naked body…teasing the pleasure points he knew so well. His body glistened from the oil as I found my way to his dick… It was up and ready for action and I stroked it…he purred….

His excitement excited me. I took the 69 position… took his dick in my mouth…hmmm…he groaned loudly… His tongue teased and sucked on my clit and I ground his face…my juice creaming him but he sucked on like a hungry child.

I deepthroated him and stroked his balls…he moaned and screamed ‘oh fuck’…I knew he was close to an orgasm… My legs began to shake as he flicked his tongue back and forth on my clit….

He blew my mind when I felt him finger fucking me while still sucking on my clit…I couldn’t hold it any longer…I screamed his name and jerked my way to a blissful orgasm. He turned me over and told me to take the back shots position.

He pounded me from the back as he muttered: “Who’s your daddy?” I replied: “You’re my daddy. Punish me. Spank me.”

I stroked his balls as his thrusts became faster. He gave a loud moan and poured his juice into me.

We both collapsed on the bed…breathing heavily.

That’s not to say the fun was going to end there…after all the night was just beginning.

NB: Purely fiction

I would love to hear your comments. end me a message on telegram at: @tiwa_says, and email: [email protected].