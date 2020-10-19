Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that his late mother, Madam Abigail Makinde, will be buried in the first week of December.

Makinde made the disclosure on Monday, while playing host to the delegation of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, who came to commiserate with him on the death of his mother.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the late Madam Makinde, who died on October 15 in her Ibadan home, was an indigene of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The governor said that he was very delighted with the visit and urged the people of Akure, where his mother hailed from, to actively participate in her funeral.

He described Akure people as “one of the most upright, bold and honest people in Yoruba land and in the country at large.

“When you see an average Akure man or woman, you see courage and people who are true to their words.”

The governor described his late mum as a role model, whose dedication to work, uprightness, boldness and honesty were part of the traits of Akure people.

The leader of the delegation, High Chief Sola Adegbonmire, the Asae of Akure kingdom, described the governor’s mother as a worthy daughter of the kingdom.

Adegbonmire described the Omoregie family, where the governor’s mother hailed from, as a family of exceptional and wonderful people in Akure land.

He said that the demise of Madam Makinde was a great shock and painful loss, not only to the Makinde family, but also to the Deji of Akure kingdom and the entire people of the town.

He prayed God to grant the family of the deceased and the entire people of Akure land the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.