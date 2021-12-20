When Mompha is in Lagos, I borrow him my car — Bobrisky

Popular crossdresser, Idri Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has replied Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based businessman, Ismaila Mustapha, better known as Mompha, on social media

Recall that Mompha warned Bobrisky against using his name to chase clout after he was dragged into an ongoing online squabble with Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Bobrisky shared old chats between him and Mompha in which he appeared to beg the crossdresser for his car.

Bobrisky lamented that Mompha and others only wanted to use him because of his money and called the businessman an audio billionaire.

He also tagged Mompha an audio billionaire.

Bobrisky made this allegation as he shared old chats involving him and Mompha where the businessman had asked to use the crossdresser’s car.

He also narrated how after consenting to allow the businessman to use his car, he would direct his driver to take it to the hotel where Mompha is lodged.

He accused Mompha of renting cars in Dubai for the gram and challenged him to come buy cars in Lagos if the businessman was financially buoyant.

Bobrisky also slammed Mompha for making him cook for him.

He said: “You didn’t ask all your Lagos girlfriends to cook for you.

“I resemble your wife, abi.

“Next time you’re in Lagos you better fly your girlfriend come cos I’m not ready to cook for any audio billionaire.”