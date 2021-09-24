When luxury thoughts stand in pampering’s way, by Tiwa Says

It’s been an exhausting week. Mentally and physically so.

My body craves for some pampering, yet my brain is telling me I can’t afford such luxury just yet.

Really? I would have thought my brain would know better… but then, I’ve come to realise that the brain thrives on habit and comfort, so it will always push to your subconscious only what is familiar and comfortable.

Sometimes I try to remember memories from my childhood, and I realise that the narrative keeps changing on some events, which makes me wonder if my brain blocks some information from my memory purposely to protect me or to play tricks on me.

Some memories can seem so vivid and true, yet when you ask someone who was also a part of that memory, they say that the events happened differently…and you begin to wonder.

The brain presents a picture in your mind and if you accept it, over time you start to believe it and accept it as the truth. Isn’t that amazing?!

Therapists have said that the brain blocks some information from our memory to protect us, especially when it involves something distressing.

I’m sure that you have heard of people having partial and sometimes total memory loss after a traumatic experience. When it seems like the weight of the situation is too much for the brain, it just erases the memory.

It’s part of the brain’s mechanism to help us cope with difficult situations.

Sometimes this can be beneficial but other times it just makes matters worse.

Anyway, back to my predicament, I have informed my brain that I will be indulging in the luxury of rest, so help me God.

#tiwa_says.