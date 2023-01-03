WhatsApp reunites BUK ’92 Class after 30 years, donate for community services

It was a nostalgic homecoming for Bayero University Kano (BUK) graduating class of 1992 when they converged from various walks of life to mark the 30th graduation anniversary of their exit from the “great citadel of learning.”

Inspired by the creation of a WhatsApp group in April 2016, the BUK 92 Forum has expended over N20 million on indigent students, sick persons, the less privileged and prison inmates, among others, between 2016 and 2022.

Speaking at the 30th Anniversary Gala Dinner, the Chairman of the Forum, Muhammad Dahiru Sa’ad, disclosed that the group, since its inception, has consistently been donating in cash and kind to various orphanages, assisting flood victims, freeing prison inmates and assisting them with start-up capitals, while also assisting some of their members who have medical challenges, among other humanitarian activities.

Dahiru Sa’ad said the Forum is planning to build a more permanent structure at BUK as part of giving back to the society that moulded their future.

“Since our coming back together in 2016, we have paid scholarships, tuition fees for indigent students, ransoms for kidnapped members, offset medical bills of less privileged, bailed out awaiting trial inmates and lesser offenders, among other interventions, running into millions,” he said.

Speaking on the formation of the group through WhatsApp, Engr Rakiya Abubakar said: “After the reunion through WhatsApp group, we have been able to nurture and sustain the various relationships we formed more than 30 years ago through this medium

“We interact through the chat platform and generate funds and other forms of assistance to members, the school and the communities. The platform has made it possible to know about the whereabouts of some of our school mates some of whom we have not met since 1992.

“Because of this Group, we have been able to relate and be of assistance to one another. It will not be out of place, to say our WhatsApp group is the bloodline, the backbone, the very essence of our several interventions to humanity and the community.”

Other speakers include Dr Kabiru Said Sufi and Dr. Dahiru Sani emphasised the benefit of the online group in keeping in touch and agreed that without it, keeping the Forum together would be near impossible if not impossible.

As for Sani Kankarofi, a serving Deputy Commissioner of Police and Chairman, Organizing Committee of the Class 92’s ’30th Anniversary Celebration’ described the gathering as momentous.

“So far, our forum has been able to touch the life of the common man and one of our priority or areas where we place premium is in trying to support indigent students to be able to go further in their education. We also intervene at correctional centres by providing vocational materials at Prisons for inmates to learn relevant artesanal skills”.

The spokesperson of the group, ElYakub Shehu said the forum said: “through the online group which reunites us it is easy to know what is happening to members, their environment, identifying those in a precarious situation and providing timely assistance.

“It is gladdening to observe that our members work in various sectors including academic, judiciary, business, politics, security and diplomatic services, among others.”

Also in his remark, Mallam Yushau Shuaib of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential said their annual get-together is a platform for members to show brotherly love towards one another.

“It may interest you to note that we still relate with one another as brothers and sisters, just as we were doing as students,” said Shuaib.

A former lecturer of the set, who was in attendance, Prof. Aliyu Dauda, admitted that throughout his decades of teaching experience, he is yet to come across a class which is so humane and sympathetic, than the BUK Class of ’92.

“I appreciate what they have done to me personally, as a retired Professor. When I wanted to build a house I was busy searching for funds. This class of BUK 1992 generously came to my aid and completed the building for me. I am presently residing in the house with all my large family members. I am very grateful to this class BUK 1992. I pray Allah will continue to make it easy for all of them,” he said.

During their 30th anniversary celebration in Kano, members of the BUK 92 set paid a courtesy visit to BUK’s Vice Chancellor, and the Emir of Kano, while also organizing a gala dinner, football match and then cutting their anniversary cake.

They also paid visits to hospitals to make donations; sympathy and condolence visits to members that were sick or bereaved.