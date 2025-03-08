WhatsApp group admin shot dead for allegedly removing member

A Pakistani man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting the administrator of a community WhatsApp group who had removed him from the chat, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Mushtaq Ahmed, was shot dead on Thursday evening in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province bordering Afghanistan with a history of sectarian violence.

According to police documents seen by AFP and a local police official, a man identified only as Ashfaq has been charged with Mushtaq’s murder.

Reports indicate that Mushtaq removed Ashfaq from the WhatsApp group following an argument. A statement by Mushtaq’s brother, also seen by AFP, claims that both men had arranged to meet and reconcile. However, upon arrival, Ashfaq allegedly brought a gun and opened fire, killing Mushtaq.

Ashfaq was reportedly angry over his removal from the WhatsApp group, leading to the violent confrontation.

The availability of firearms, the influence of tribal customs, and weak law enforcement contribute to the frequency of such violent disputes in the region.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case.

