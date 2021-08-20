What’s all the noise about sex?, by Tiwa Says

Sex is one of those things everyone is thinking about but no one is talking about. The few who are talking about it are talking in hushed tones in church corridors. From childhood, we have been taught to believe that sex is a taboo, only spoken about by adults.

While some believe it is only to be indulged in by married couples, for procreation, others believe it is evil and sinful.

So, what is the mystery about sex?

Sex, in my opinion, is the communication between two consenting bodies. It is perfectly normal and nothing to be ashamed of. From studies and surveys carried out, it was discovered that there are five things that humans can’t do without: They are Food, water, sleep, sex, and shelter.

Sex, therefore, is a natural human craving and not anything evil. So when next, you have that urge, know that it is normal, just like the hunger for food. This does not mean though, that you can just grab a woman/man on the road to satisfy your craving…just like you can’t steal food from the marketplace, there should be a form of agreement between both parties, who should be adults.

A lot of people keep their urges buried or hidden for religious or other reasons, while some close their hearts and minds completely to sex, seeing it as the ultimate sin and the root of all evil. The majority of those who indulge, are inhibited by some belief, teaching, and even self. This explains why a lot of people derive little or no pleasure from sex.

Still, sex is a beautiful thing that gets better as you explore. That being said, when it comes to sex, just like any other thing, there are preferences and peculiarities…

What works for one may not necessarily work for the other person, especially when you have the understanding that sex is much more than the insertion of the penis into the vagina. There is no single rule for sex, except pleasure, if it gives you that, by all means, enjoy… And I’m not talking pleasure for men only…

I know some women have been taught to believe that sexual pleasure is only for men, and women are just tools to achieve that pleasure. This is a fallacy, sex is meant to be enjoyed by both sexes, the woman feels the desire and wants to be pleasured as much as the man.

It is easier for the man to reach the peak, while the woman may need a little more touching and loving. Since a man is moved by sight, deriving sexual pleasure comes easy, but a woman is moved by feelings and touch, unfortunately a lot of women find it difficult to express themselves or speak up about what they want when it comes to sex. Nevertheless, the man should be able to ask his partner how and what she wants at every time.

Communication is very crucial when it comes to sex, some women need a lot of foreplay to get in the mood before penetration, some men like early morning sex…it gets them ready for the day, for some, long kisses is what moves them, each person is peculiar with their needs and wants. Sex should be mutually beneficial, and you are allowed to do whatever gives you both pleasure. So indulge, be free, explore, and have fun.