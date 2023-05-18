What will make me honour Tinubu’s invitation – Apapa

The Labour Party (LP) factional chairman, Lamidi Apapa, says he will honour an invitation by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, provided the executive of the party agrees.

This is coming amid allegations by rival party executive that Apapa was being sponsored by Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise LP. He was also accused of collecting a N500 million bribe from Tinubu, but had refuted the allegation.

Apapa has been at daggers drawn with the LP’s suspended chairman, Julius Abure, over the leadership of the party.

Responding to questions on whether he would honour an invitation by Tinubu for reconciliation on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Thursday, Apapa said he would do so if it was approved by the party.

He said, “Before I honour him, I will consult the executive of the party, so if they ask me to go ahead, I will do. If the executive says go ahead, it becomes our position.

“It’s not going to be my position. If they say go and see him or we are going to see him, it becomes the position of the party, not the position of Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa.

“All of us will collectively go and see him. That is if we have the mandate of the house that we are going to see him.”

The leadership tussle in the party came to a head on Wednesday when the factions loyal to Apapa and Julius Abure locked up in a shouting match at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja where Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election is being challenged.

After the court session, a crowd shouted ‘Ole,’ a Yoruba word for thief, at Apapa, as he made his way out of the court.

The politician, who was being shielded by policemen, struggled to get to where his car was parked, but the crowd kept trailing him, recording the incident with their phone. The incident became more dramatic when someone in the crowd removed Apapa’s cap and fled.

The factional chairman also said the LP presidential candidate during February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, deserved to be exposed.

“On Peter Obi taking sides, I don’t want to expose him, but he deserves to be exposed. Sometime ago, in one of the interviews he (Obi) granted, he said he does not know me at all.

“I have been trying to cover him, but he does not deserve it. The reasons are this: This is a man, during his primary in Asaba, I did the opening prayer. And I was not a young officer. I was the deputy national chairman of the party. I have been 21 years in this party. I have held many positions in this party to the level I am today.

“Obi’s first campaign started in Benin. I was in Benin with him. And we used his aircraft from Benin back to Abuja–a chartered plane. Not only that, but when he came to Ekiti (Afe Babalola University), I led the team that hosted him on that campus. We were there for over two hours. I led the team to the palace. And he doesn’t know me?”