What went down in BBNaija house this week

The week began with Thelma Lawson as the interim Head of House (HoH), but her reign was short-lived.

In a new twist, she had to defend her title in a Monday night challenge, where she was ultimately defeated by Victory, who became the new HoH.

Victory’s first act as Head of House was to choose his guest for the Head of House lounge.

His choice of Joanna over Gigi Jasmine immediately created tension and heartbreak in the house, igniting a new layer of personal drama.

In a shocking twist, Biggie put every single housemate up for possible eviction.

This happened after the housemates failed to find the envelope that could have granted one more person immunity after an “envelope hunt”.

With everyone on the chopping block, the power of Head of House became more vital than ever.

Victory was given a special “trinket” that allowed him to save one housemate, and he chose Kayikunmi, granting him immunity from eviction.

In addition to the HoH, Biggie also crowned a “House Snail” for the week.

The unfortunate title went to Otega, who was given the rather unglamorous punishment of cleaning the bathrooms.

The eviction show on Sunday, August 10,2025 promises to be packed with drama.

Big Brother Naija season 10 is providing non-stop entertainment as it airs 24/7 on DStv Channel 198, GOtv Channel 49, and the Showmax streaming platform.

