What we stand to gain by hosting E1 — Lagos government

The Lagos State Government on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to showcasing Lagos as a hub of resilience, opportunity and enterprise when it hosts E1 Lagos GP.

Global attention is set to be focused on Lagos Stat’s waterways as the city hosts the E1 Lagos GP from October 3 to 5, 2025 in Victoria Island.

Speaking at the E1 Lagos GP Immersion Session, held at LASWA Boat Jetty at Falomo in Ikoyi, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, described Lagos as a city of strength and innovation, one that constantly reinvents itself and continues to attract the world’s gaze.

Omotoso said the upcoming E1 Lagos GP is not just another sporting event but a scientific demonstration of precision, accuracy, and sustainability, adding that the excitement building around the event is a testament to Lagos’ creativity and potential.

The Commissioner urged Lagosians to embrace the opportunities that the water-based sporting event will bring.

He said: “This is more than putting race boats on the water.

“Everything about it requires science, careful planning, and accuracy.

“It shows that it is serious business for Lagos.

“It is about sustainability, creativity, and responsibility.

“Lagos is indeed the city of now and the city of the future.”

Omotoso, while emphasising the need for Lagos residents to take ownership of their environment, said: “The environment is the only thing we can leave behind for the generations that are coming after us.

“We must not abuse it, and we must not mess it up.

“Our lagoons must remain clean, because visitors are coming, and they must see that Lagos values sustainability.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Sam Egube, who highlighted the global significance of the E1 Lagos GP, said Lagos is fast becoming Africa’s hub for technology, culture, and enterprise.

Egube, who is the Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that the event offers Lagos an opportunity to showcase its readiness to host world-class experiences, adding that beyond the competition, the city is positioning itself as a top destination for innovation and cultural diplomacy.

He said: “The world is beginning to recognise Lagos for what it truly is—a resilient city with untapped potential.

“Investors see this, and that is why Lagos remains at the forefront of conversations about Africa’s future.”

The General Manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, assured participants that comprehensive measures are being put in place to guarantee smooth operations.

He explained that the Navy, Marine Police, and other security agencies are fully mobilised to ensure safety on and around the water routes.

Emmanuel also revealed that “shakedown sessions” will precede the main event, giving competitors the opportunity to test the waters and fine-tune their boats.

He said: “We are prepared.

“This is a high-profile event, and every detail counts.

“From security to logistics, everything is being done to ensure that Lagos delivers a world-class experience.”

Speaking at the event, corporate partners, which included First Bank of Nigeria and Tolaram Group, among others, threw their weight behind the project, describing the E1 Lagos GP as a historic first for Africa.

They said they are proud to be part of the groundbreaking journey, which, according to them, is historic not only for Lagos but for the entire continent.

The corporate partners said they are proud to align with Lagos on its vision because the E1 Lagos GP represents growth, energy, and global recognition.

The E1 Lagos GP is not just about electric boats on the lagoon; it is about Lagos’ enduring spirit of resilience and enterprise.

Seven races are scheduled, with winners set to earn 25 points for first place, 15 points for second, and 10 points for third.

The points system is expected to intensify the competition and keep spectators engaged throughout.

The E1 Lagos GP will not only provide entertainment but also spotlight Lagos’ waterways as a driver of tourism and urban renewal.

With millions expected to follow the event globally, it presents an opportunity to reposition Lagos as a city that blends tradition, innovation, and sustainability.

Residents and fans who cannot be on the water can catch the action live at various viewing centres, including the Boat Club Opening Point of Contact, Wing Jetty, Mikano Building Viewing Centre, and the LASWA headquarters.

Each of the centres will provide access to the excitement in real time, allowing Lagosians to feel part of the global event.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']