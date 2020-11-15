The Academic Staff Union of Universities has said the main objective of its ongoing strike was to ensure that the government reviews its strategy on commercialising education and starving public universities of funds.

The Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma chapter of ASUU stated the position of the union in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said the ongoing strike would compel the government to respond to the plight of the citizens, urging Nigerians, especially parents, to bear with the union as no good thing comes without pain.

The statement, signed by the union’s Chairperson, Dr. Monday Igbafen, tasked all stakeholders in the education sector, particularly students and parents, to join the patriotic struggle to defend the adequate funding of education in the country.

It said: “Nigerians should bear with us.

“ASUU is fighting the people’s battle.

“Our union is struggling to ensure that the children of the poor, who cannot afford the prohibitive cost paid in private universities or do not have opportunities to study outside Nigeria, get quality education which is now priced beyond their reach.

“This will only happen when the government adequately funds public universities and addresses the rot and decay in them.

“This is responsible for the obvious lack of committed interest and concern of the government to the earnest resolution of the issues which led to the ongoing strike.”