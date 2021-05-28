The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Ari Ali, has appealed to members of the public, particularly online media handlers, to desist from spreading fake news.

The Commissioner made the call a statement by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Edafe Bright, on Friday in Warri.

The appeal was sequel to recent online publications that vigilante arrested ritualists in Otokutu Community in Ughellli South Local Government Area and handed them over to Otu-jeremi Police Station.

“The story making around that ritualists were handed over to the police by the Otokutu vigilante is entirely false and as such should be totally disregarded,” he said.

To set the record straight, Bright explained: “On May 27, 2021, Otokutu vigilante brought four male and one female suspects living under Otokutu bridge on suspicion that they are criminal elements.

“But on close observation and investigation, it was observed that their words are obviously incoherent and they appeared very tattered.

“The five suspects were taken back to the scene, the place was thoroughly searched and nothing incriminating was found.

“The vigilante who arrested and brought them never made any statement accusing them of being ritualists, neither is there any evidence to prove that they are ritualists.

“Findings only revealed for now that they are destitute who only took refuge under the bridge.”

Bright said his cell phone was readily available for anyone who wants confirmation or clarification on issues to contact him.