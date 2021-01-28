We have selected movies across different genres to ensure you have a fun packed weekend on GOtv Max!

You get to enjoy thrilling true crime documentaries that will keep you on the edge of your seat, great blockbusters, shows to keep your kids educated and entertained at the same time, action packed football and so much more.

So, scroll down till you find something here that hits the spot!

Into Indian drama? My Identity Season 1 airing daily at 7pm on StarLife (Channel 23). This show centers around Avni Ayesha who was born out of wedlock but determined to lose the illegitimate identity the society and her grandmother has forced up her.

Get together with your loved ones and see if your favourite team(s) win: Torino vs Fiorentina on Friday at 8:45pm on SuperSport Select 1 (Channel 33), Manchester City vs Sheffield United on Saturday at 4pm on SuperSport Select 2 (Channel 34), Barcelona vs Athletic Bilabo on Sunday at 9pm on GOtv La Liga (Channel 32) and much more!

Catch this action thriller, Doe, on Friday at 10:15pm on M-Net Movies 4 (Channel 3). A man wakes up with no memory of who he is but can speak over 30 languages. The more he investigates his past, the more dangerous his life becomes.

The kids can watch out for brand new episodes of Victor and Valentino airing weekends at 4:15pm and a special episode of BMO on Saturday at 9:10am on Cartoon Network (Channel 67).

Is there redemption for a relationship that turns sour from envy and greed? Find out in Kanebi on Saturday at 6:30pm on ROK 2 (Channel 17).

A man’s act of kindness to a stranger puts his life in destruction. Want to find out more? Catch My Girlfriend Is A Witch on Saturday at 8pm on ROK GH (Channel 18).

Into sci-fi? Action? Bleeding Steel airs on Sunday at 7pm on TNT (Channel 16). A hardened special forces agent must protect a young woman from a sinister criminal gang.

Join your friendly neighbourhood spider-man in their wed-slinging action, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on Sunday at 8pm on M-Net Movies 4 (Channel 3). Dangerous new enemies and family secrets weigh heavy on young Peter Parker as he struggles with his destiny.

