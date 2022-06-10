What Tinubu, Atiku did is not politics but wickedness — Aisha Yesufu

Activist Aisha Yesufu has called out former Governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, after they clinched the presidential ticket of the party.

The activist spoke on the development on Nigeria’s political space in a series of tweets on her Twitter handle on Thursday

She alleged that what Tinubu did was not politics 101, but wickedness 100 as he allegedly knows he’s not “medically and physically fit”.

She also alleged that the former Governor feels entitled to the presidency.

Yesufu also tackled Abubakar, alleging that he has not been in the lives of Nigerians, but has been in Dubai “chilling.”

According to her, Tinubu’s condition is just like her knowing that she has arthritis and getting into an Olympic competition because she has the connections, when she knows there are other people who can get gold for the country.

She also averred that people hailing these politicians should know that they are wasting their lives and those of other Nigerians, and there’s “enough evil” to go round.

She noted that Nigerians have been electing politicians they know can’t deliver on the job.

Yesufu also stated that she said same thing when Muhammadu Buhari was campaigning in 2014.

She wrote: “What Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT did is not Politics 101. It is Wickedness 100.

“Same with Abubakar Atiku @atiku.

“There is enough bad governance to go round!”