What submission means in marriage -Kaffy

Popular dancer, Kafayat Shafau popularly known as Kaffy, has shared her thoughts on submission in marriage.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Kaffy opined that submission doesn’t mean a woman has to lower her voice, essence, or purpose just because she is in the presence of her man.

She averred that submission to her means that women are in agreement with the assignments of a man.

However, she pointed out that most men don’t even have clarity of themselves as they are under too much pressure, distractions, and expectations created by culture and society.

Her post reads:

”The word “Submission” if it were a human being would have committed suicide because of the falsehood attached to how its name has been used .

“First of all, the word does not mean one is a slave to another nor does it mean a woman must lower her voice, essence and purpose just because she is in the presence of a man.

“Submission here to me (my point of view) is more of being in agreement with the thought, purpose, assignment and essence a man carries as this would gravely affect the amount of selfless, sacrifice and trust a woman needs to have to become the Favour God has ordained her to be to the man.

“And don’t forget every woman carrying Favour is a woman with a dream and essence and assignment too.

“She MUST only submit to one who would obtain what she carries in her that God wants to manifest into the world.

“Man being a Lord, Custodian or asked to LOVE his wife also comes from a place of nurturing, developing, enduring, learning, and so many more Christ – like qualities.

“And not just emotional and financial provision.

“The world needs to be a better place and it takes people who understand their assignment and purpose on earth.

“A lot of our men don’t even have clarity of self, too much pressure, distractions and expectations created by culture, society in fact safe to say expectations of the FLESH over that of the kingdom has led to a lot of straying of souls.

“Both men and women need a break to gain clarity, to find themselves before seeking a partner.

God help us all !”