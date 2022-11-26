What Sammie Okposo told me what Pastors did to him — Apostle Suleman

The Founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has revealed what late Nigerian gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, told him before he died.

The Eagle Online recalls that Okposo died on Friday, with reports having it that he just slumped and died thereafter.

The Eagle Online also recalls that the “Welu Welu” crooner had fallen out of favour with the church after claims by a United States of America-based woman, African Doll, that he dated and impregnated her.

The lady made it a social media issue, with Okposo owing up to dating the Texas-based lady.

He then publicly apologised.

Speaking on the death of the musician, who died at 51, an equally controversial Apostle Suleman said he told him that the church neglected him with what some pastors did to him.

The Founder of Omega Fire Ministries, based in Auchi, Edo State, wrote on his Twitter handle: “Now They Post His Pictures But Never Reached Out In His Trying Times.

“He Told Me What Pastors Did To Him And We Both Wept. Love Has Left The Church.

“We Have More ‘Lawyers’ Who Are Ready To Judge Than Intercessors Ready To Restore.

“Rest In Power My Brother.. You Conquered!”





