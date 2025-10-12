What Oyo NDLEA boss can do to stop secondary school students from abusing drugs, Jimoh Mumin 

The management of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Oyo state under the leadership of commander Olayinka Joe- Fadile has not stopped its campaign to inform public and private secondary school students to stay away from smoking Indian hemp and using illegal substances like colorado, which could lead to jail.

The rate of smoking Indian hemp and colorado among our secondary school students in Oyo state is very alarming. Some have become mentally ill because they remain stubborn and unyielding to stop from smoking Indian hemp and use of colorado.

Commander Joe- Fadile Olayinka is known as a listening leader who takes urgent action whenever sensitive and vital information is passed to him in Oyo state.

It is highly frustrating to learn that some of our public secondary school students are loafing around the streets in Ibadan and abandon their studies to smoke Indian hemp and use illegal colorado.

The invited guests, who came to grace the occasion of catch them young programme organized by Anti- Corruption and Public Interest Transparency Initiative Nigeria at the House of Chief , state secretariat, Ibadan, Oyo state on September 30, 2025 were shocked with operative of NDLEA ‘s speech which included the story about one arrested 12 years old public secondary school student engaged in smoking Indian hemp. It is also said that charity begins at home.

The parents are the first teachers and have a duty to monitor their children and ensure that they don’t smoke Indian hemp.

The reverse is the case. Parents should be told to take good care of their children, which includes ensuring they get to school and stay in their classrooms. I also want to use this medium to inform our public and private secondary school students to stay away from smoking Indian hemp and use of colorado.

It is also expected that commander Joe- Fadile Olayinka, in his role as a father and Oyo state NDLEA boss, will send his men to all our various public and private secondary schools in Oyo state to prevail on our students not to engage in drug abuse.

The stakeholders and concerned authorities need to take urgent step to intervene and prevent our school children from ruining their own futures through illegal hard drugs. A stitch in time saves nine.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan Oyo state. jimomumin@yahoo.com.