What Nigeria needs to end killings — Pastor Enenche

Pastor Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center (DIGC) Worldwide, says Nigeria needs strong political will to end senseless killings across the country.

Enenche told newsmen on Wednesday at Yelewata Town, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State that there was no single justification for the killings, which claimed scores of lives on June 14.

He said that the country needed a strong political will to end the ongoing senseless killings across the country, especially the Yelewata town attack.

He said that the solution to the killings lies with the country’s leadership, adding that governments at all levels must develop a strong political will to end it.

Enenche said: “The solution to this type of issue is the will in the heart of the leadership of our nation, both at the federal and state levels.

“Leadership that has the will to do the right thing, that has the heart of the people, should put anything political aside and look at realities on the ground.

“And to value human lives above every other consideration and do what is right, in the interest of the people, in the interest of their consciences and in fact, that one day everybody will stand before God to give account of their lives to God.”

He said that the people would continue to trust God for the nation’s leadership to demonstrate compassion for her citizens.

Eneche said that he was in the state to sympathise with his people, especially those in Yelewata town, who were attacked and killed in their deep sleep.

He said: “We are on a mission to Benue in the wake of the very horrific and almost like a genocidal pogrom in the land that resulted in the death and burning of so many people alive.

“We came on a condolence visit to the land, we came on a solidarity visit, to stand with our people and to let them know that light will never bow for darkness and darkness will never triumph over light.

“What kind of nation is this?

“Where there is almost zero heart for the feelings and aspirations of the people.

“Secondly, it is also for the people to wake up and rise up and to say: enough is enough, we will take our destiny in our hands, wherever possible.

“I believe that those two things will work together to bring a solution.”

To the grieving families, Enenche said: “It is so heartbreaking, only God knows your pains.

“Nobody can say: I understand.

“Nobody understands, only God understands and the God who understands will comfort you, will console you, will give us solace and continue to give us answers to this situation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Enenche also donated relief materials to the victims of the Yelwata attacks.

Among such items are mattresses, rice, and noodles.

