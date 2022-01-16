What many don’t know about Primate Ayodele’s prophetic warnings, by John Obuchi

In our world today, it’s quite unfortunate that many read prophecies like they read novels. They fail to understand that prophetic statements require deep knowledge and possession of God’s divine interpretation before it can be clearly understood.

In Nigeria, one man of God we are blessed with is Primate Elijah Ayodele, a very popular prophet who is the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church. It is on record that he is the only prophet whose prophecies go beyond the shores of the African continent, he prophesies about every nation in the world with accurate confirmations.

Primate Ayodele is very well respected overseas but it’s unfortunate that in Nigeria here, some are yet to know that of a truth, Primate Ayodele is a true prophet although this is not surprising, even Jesus Christ was rejected by his kinsmen as the savior of the world.

So far, Primate Ayodele’s prophecies have been victim of shallow interpretations by some individuals, one can’t tell if it’s intentional or out of ignorance but most are always to quick to say his prophecies on particular issues didn’t come to pass meanwhile they are the ones that got it all wrong.

During 2019 presidential election, Primate Ayodele made a statement about the next president of Nigeria and stated that Olubukola Saraki is the one God has anointed to unseat President Buhari if PDP gives him the ticket. This was clearly an advice to the opposition party that if they want to win the election, they should field Saraki but they didn’t and we all saw what happened. After PDP lost the election, those with the shallow understanding of prophecies came up with stories that Primate Ayodele’s prophecy didn’t come to pass. They lamented that Primate Ayodele said PDP will win the election. How does this even correlate?

Just few hours ago, some reports in different online publications named about three prophecies of Primate Ayodele that never happened. They mentioned the prophet’s prophecies on clash between President Buhari and VP Yemi Osinbajo, confusion in Villa, President Buhari losing his aide, attack on presidential convoy. The fact that the writer said it never came to pass is quite funny because it’s too early to say that.

Prophesies especially when it relates to Primate Elijah Ayodele doesn’t mean it will happen immediately. It’s an insight into the future and foretelling events that will unfold. Primate Ayodele’s prophecy on Anambra election, US election, emergence Of Ebola virus, outcome of Zambia election and many more came to pass years after he prophesied and the prophecies mentioned by this reporter can even come to pass tomorrow.

Meanwhile, if the reporter actually did his research well, some of these have come to pass already. In 2021, no Nigerian would say he or she doesn’t know that there was total confusion in Aso Rock. From fire incident to robbery incident and several others, there was real confusion that even got Nigerians scared. At a point especially during the robbery of Buhari’s chief of staff residence, most people felt nowhere is secure anymore if the almighty Aso Rock could be invaded.

Also, if there was a clash between President Buhari and the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, how will the public get to know about it? No way because such information will never be allowed to fly beyond the confinement of Aso Rock but time will tell, they are still in power.

On the presidential convoy being attacked, it was a warning and not something that must come to pass. If the president security details are very careful, they can avert it and we believe that’s what has kept the presidential convoy from being attacked till now. Even at that, time will tell.

Primate Ayodele’s prophecies are prophetic warnings which will come to pass if the needful is not done. Primate Ayodele will always say ‘if care is not taken’, ‘Prayers should be done’ after his prophetic warnings. If care is taken, it won’t happen and if reverse is the case, it will definitely happen.

Primate Ayodele is one man of God that I respect so much and his prophecies are always 100% credible. People should desist from reading his prophecies like novels but with deep understanding of his prophetic warnings.