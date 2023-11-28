What Lawson said about her burial before she died — Committee Chairman

The Central Planning Committee for activities regarding the burial of the late Chief Alaba Lawson has disclosed that the deceased gave specific instructions before she died.

Chairman of the committee, Sanya Abiola, said this at a news conference on Monday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Abiola, who spoke at the late Lawson’s residence, revealed that she demanded that there should be no drumming and dancing during her funeral.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the burial activities have been scheduled to begin on Friday.

“The instruction was one of her wishes before her passage on October 28 at the age of 72,” Abiola said.

Listing the activities, the committee chairman said the late fourth Iyalode of Egbaland would be honoured by the NACCIMA Business Women Group with a special service in Lagos on Friday.

“Also, the ECOWAS Federation of Business Women Entrepreneurs will hold a night of tributes in her honour on December 4, also in Lagos,” he said.

Abiola added that the African Church of Nigeria would hold a Service of Songs in her honour at the Cathedral of St. James’ African Church, Idi-Ape in Abeokuta on December 5.

He added: “The Association of Egba Traders (Egba Lawa), the Oke-Ona Council of Chiefs, Egba Christian Chiefs and Lawson Group of Schools will equally hold different sessions in honour of the deceased, who was the first Iyalode of Yorubaland.

“The Christian Wake/Night of Tributes will hold on December 7 at the Marquee of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, while the final funeral service comes up on December 8 at the Cathedral of St James’ African Church, Idi-Ape.”