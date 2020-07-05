The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has told the candidate of the Democratic party in the forthcoming United States presidential election, Joe Biden, what he must do to defeat the incumbent and Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

Ayodele revealed this in his latest prophesy on world events.

It will be recalled that Primate Ayodele is the only prophet who predicted the emergence of Biden as the candidate of the Democratic party in 2019.

He made it known then that if the Democrats are serious about defeating Trump, Biden should be chosen.

However, he has made divine instruction to the candidate and told him things to do if he wants to defeat Trump.

According to him, the choice of his running mate has a lot to do in determining his victory in the election.

He therefore stated the names that can guarantee victory for him

He said: “Those that can make him win are Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitemer, Tammy Baldwin and Michelle Obama.

“If he can choose between them, he will be victorious.

“Democrats will take over from Republican.”

Furthermore, Ayodele made it known that Biden must stay focused at all times and not take any time to relax because it is dangerous.

He noted that Trump will come back with a big strategy and scandal three weeks to the election, hence the need for very strategic planning.

He said: “Joe biden musty be focused and work on the mistakes of Donald trump to be victorious.

“He must not relax at anytime because Trump will come up with a very strong strategy three weeks to the election and it can give him victory, but if he can stand very firm, he will be victorious.

“Trump will come up with a very strong scandal against him and the Democrats.

“They should use his weakness and free talk against him.”