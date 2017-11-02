What Jibrin must do to be re-admitted —Reps

The House of Representatives says suspended member, Hon. Adulmumini Jibrin must tender an unreserved written apology before he can return to the House.

The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, said this while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

Jibrin was suspended in September 2016, for 180 legislative days and one of the conditions for his return was a written apology to the House, a condition Jibrin had repeatedly said he won’t comply with.

On the forthcoming budget presentation by President Muhammadu Buhari, Namdas said the House would first of all pass the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, before considering the bill to pave way for the consideration of the expected budget estimates.